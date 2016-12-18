‘Sea of Red’ shows its support in 24-6 loss to W. Orange-Stark

Friday’s state championship contest a AT&T Stadium produced some moments that many Sweetwater fans in attendance will never forget — yes, even more memorable than the giant video screen that hangs in “Jerry World.”

There was, of course, the epic 96-yard fumble return by Mustang Luke James to give Sweetwater a 6-0 lead after heavily-favored West Orange-Stark had taken the opening kickoff and driven to Sweetwater’s 1-yard line.

That set the tone for the team’s ferocious defensive effort that held Stark’s powerful attack, which came in averaging more than 52 points a game, to its lowest point total of the season.

Then there was just the sight of seeing the Mustangs play at what is the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, “America’s Team,” and is one of the most recognizable sports and entertainment venues in the country.

In turn, the players could not help but notice what a massive “Sea of Red” was at the stadium and giving their enthusiastic support from start to finish. The attendance for Friday’s game was 17,653 folks, and the majority of them were on Sweetwater’s side.

According to one obser-ver — actually yours truly, who sat on the opposite side of the field in the press box — the “home” side was virtually full of Mustang supporters. Make that Sweet-water Mustang supporters, since West Orange-Stark has the same nickname.

