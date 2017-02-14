‘Stangs beat Brownwood; playoffs next

As it prepares to start the playoffs next Tuesday, the Sweetwater High School boys basketball team is finally at full strength.

And that depth paid off in a 71-58 win over Brownwood here Monday to end the regular season. It was a season high point total for Sweetwater, which faces Wichita Falls Hirschi in the bi-district playoffs next Tuesday at Breckenridge.

Brownwood scored first on a 3-pointer, but Sweetwater led 23-14 until Brownwood regained the lead with a 13-0 run late in the first half. But Sweetwater was back up 30-29 at halftime, and a 9-0 run at the start of the second half cemented the win.

Brownwood pulled within four points on three occasions in the third period, but Sweetwater led 48-41 at the end of the period and pulled away in the fourth stanza. Sweetwater finishes 3-5 in District 5-4A and will be the No. 4 playoff team, while Brownwood (4-4) is the No. 2 seed despite losing its last three games.

Wylie (7-0) and Big Spring (3-4), who play each other tonight to end the season, are the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds, respectively.

Jordan McGee (15 points), Kobe Clark (13), J.L. Solis (13), Jackson Foster (7), Tristan Longoria (6), and Malachi Fassett (6), Kiante McCoy (5), Garrett Davison (5) and Jacoby Hunt (1) all scored on Monday.