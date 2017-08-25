‘Stangs get 7 TDs at Clyde

CLYDE — After push-ing over five scores and allowing none a week ear-lier vs. Lubbock High in its opening scrimmage, Sweetwater surrendered two touchdowns in its last scrimmage on Thursday at Clyde.

The Mustangs, however, were more than able to compensate for that with seven scores — four of them coming from their No. 1 offensive unit.

The number ones hit the Bulldogs with three TD passes from QB Chris Thompson to Kobe Clark plus a short Daniel Avila TD run. Avila’s score ended an eight-play drive on the Mustangs’ opening series of the scrimmage.

