‘Stangs start at WF

After completing two preseason scrimmages, Sweetwater’s football players are traveling to Wichita Falls to begin their season at 7 p.m. Friday.

It’s also the first game for new coach Ben McGehee, who is taking over a team that advanced to the Class 4A, D-II finals last year and has high expectations for more success in spite of the offseason coaching change.

The team’s practices this week have felt a little different with the start of school on Monday and knowing this week’s game counts.

