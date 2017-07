The 12-and-under Roscoe Brewers are one of six teams at a Texas Teen-Age Baseball double-elimination state tournament that will be held at Colorado City.

Back row from left are coach Zech Welch, Kirsten Welch, Vonnie Watts, Julian Cuellar, Jacob Stegge, Diego Vela, Jacob Jowers, Jax Watts, Ivan McCann, coach Jim Watts. Front row from left are Kolt Simpson, Jaiden Frith and Trace Guelker.

Courtesy Photo