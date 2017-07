The 14-and-under Roscoe Astros are one of 11 teams at a Texas Teen-Age Baseball double-elimination state tournament that will be held at Groesbeck.

Kneeling from left are Kolten Hope, Zeke Murphy, Aidan Hermosillio, Leo Aguayo, Vidal Aguayo, Isiah Wright, Juan Leanos, Antonio Aguayo, Barrett Beal and Jordan Blain. In front is Tyler Guelker. Coaches for the team are Kenny Hope, Billy Murphy and K.C. Hope.