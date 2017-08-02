According to a press release, the 2018 Farm Bill was the topic of conversation at the recent 14th Annual West Texas Legislative Summit in San Angelo hosted by Congressman Mike Conaway. US Congressman Conaway, TX District 11 and Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture presented speakers and panel discussions concerning the 2018 Farm Bill. Corn, cotton, wheat, peanuts, cattle, sheep, sorghum, and more were discussion topics at the Summit. Conversations around planting cycles, crop insurance, the need for cotton to be placed back in to a Title 1 program, and more keep the over 300 attendees engaged. Facts like Texas being the largest sheep producer in the US and that the US has the lowest amount of winter wheat acres planted since 1909 were also released.

Additional items discussed were that by 2050, the world will need to produce double the amount of food as is being produced today. The Modernization of the NAFTA contract was discussed and its importance to Texas and the US.

There was also a luncheon. At The US Chamber of Commerce presented Congressman Mike Conaway with the 2016 "Spirit of Enterprise" award.