2 fatalites in 4-vehicle crash on I-20 Friday afternoon
By:
MELINA DURAN
Saturday, August 26, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
Two people were killed Friday afternoon when their car reportedly hydroplaned and then was hit by an 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane of I-20.
The wreck included four vehicles and occurred right before 1p.m.
A Nissan Sentra, carrying two female passengers, was struck by the 18-wheeler as it came across the median. The two woman were were pronounced dead at the scene.
