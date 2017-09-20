2017-18 SHS tennis team
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Pictured from left are, back row standing, Coach Marckus Wolowicz, Coach Erin Skaats, Mika Vanderpool, Allison Marlett, Noah Gonzales, Calen Hughes, Isabella Petty, Isaiah Pena, Samantha Magee, Brody Frieda; middle row kneeling, Lily Smola, Breeana Torres, Zoe Hunt, Maribel Tovar, Madyson Gilmore, Madeline McElyea, Deseray Hernandez, Michael Malone, Max Berry; front row seated, Kristina Rando, Kynzie Avalos, Victoria Pena, Jillian Virgen, Stephanie Gallardo, Nathan Humphries, Jacob Roden. Not pictured is Cheyanna Camacho.
Photo by Ron Howell
