2nd Annual Float Fest & Car Show

The non-profit ballooning community gathered on February 11th & 12th at Newman Park to bring Sweetwater it’s 2nd Annual Float Fest Event. Eight balloon pilots from West Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth, New Mexico and Missouri traveled to help make this event possible. Unfortunately, flight was prohibited due to unfavorable weather conditions. However,one hot air balloon was able to safely set up for display, which was worth it all in it’s own if you have yet to experience seeing one. The Park at Dark Fire Concert was successfully featured as well displaying 20 foot flames! Those attended were able to meet the pilots, get up close and personal with balloon, take pics in their baskets and even set off the burners! “Without contributions from our community, we wouldn’t be able to make a balloon rally happen!” Said Event Coordinator Holly Hutton. Funds earned from the event will be donated to The Shop here in Sweetwater, Tx.