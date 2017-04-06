6th Annual Easter Bunny Bash at Doug Sitter State Farm

The Easter Bunny will again make a special visit to Doug Sitter State Farm on Lamar this Thursday, April 6th from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Get treats and YOUR camera to take FREE photo with the bunny. We have so much fun doing this event each year. We love seeing so many adorable children so excited to see the Easter Bunny and pick out a treat from her basket. And sometimes, we even have an adult or two that joins in on the fun. We will also be doing our can drive for the local food bank. We enjoy getting a chance to spread a little fun while giving back to the community.