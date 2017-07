The 9-and-under Roscoe Rangers are one of six teams at a Texas Teen-Age Baseball double-elimination state tournament that will be held at Colorado City.

The team’s players are Miley Welch, Zoey Welch, Aiden Brown, Kyle Martin, Craig Guelker, Bayden Avilla, Zech McNeal, Derrick Moore, Jalin Freeman and Brody Freeman. The coaches are Pat Turner, Aaron Brown, Domonic Pantoja and Geory Martin.

Courtesy Photo