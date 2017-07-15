AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Increases with Higher Demand

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents higher than last week and is one cent less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.11, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.97 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.26, which is two cents more than last week and four cents higher than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“Texas drivers are still enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the country,” said AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Representative Daniel Armbruster. “Analysts say slight price increases remain possible throughout July, so now’s the time to hit the road. Stop by any AAA Texas branch and speak with a travel agent for assistance planning your next vacation.”

Global supply of crude oil is outpacing demand even with record summer travel in the United States. The abundant supply of crude oil coming from Libya and Nigeria is adding to the sustained oversupply and keeping gasoline prices relatively low...To read more, please see our print or online edition.