Agenda of Regular School Board meeting

Sweetwater- Independent School District will meet in a Regular session on Monday, April 17, 2017 at 5:30 PM at the Administration Building - 207 Musgrove St., Sweetwater, TX. At the meeting the Board may deliberate or act on any of the subjects listed below for the convenience of the Board.

1. Call to Order

2. Resolutions

Dr. McEachern, Archery/SMS and SHS, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, DECA State and International, FFA LDE, TMSCA

3. Update from Athletic Director

Presenter: Coach McGehee

4. Consent Agenda

a. Minutes of March 20, 27 and 30, 2017 Special Meetings

b. Minutes of March 23, 2017 Regular meeting

c. March 2017 Financial Statement

d. Investment Statement

e. Delinquent Tax Lot Bids

5. Consideration and possible approval of a Resolution authorizing an interlocal agreement for the resale of tax foreclosure properties

6. Consideration and possible approval of the Interlocal agreement with the Nolan County Central Appraisal District concerning Tax Foreclosure Properties

7. Consideration and possible approval of roofing improvements at Southeast and Middle School

8. Consideration and possible approval of the Depository Contract Extension

9. Consideration and possible approval of the Superintendent’s recommendations for Professional Personnel changes.

Resignations/Reassignments/Retirements/New Hires/Non-renewals

10. Consideration and possible approval of Superintendent’s recommendations for professional contracts for 2017-2018 school year

11. Superintendent’s Report

a. Report of other personnel changes

Resignations/Reassignments/Retirements/New Hires/Classroom Teacher Renewals

b. Tax Collections

c. March bills

d. Enrollment

e. 2017-2018 Calendar Revision

f. Teacher of the Year

Sweetwater High School – Ami Houston

Sweetwater Middle School – Monica Rogers

Sweetwater Intermediate School – Jenny Ordway

East Ridge Elementary – Carolyn Mullican

Southeast Elementary – LaTosha Barnes

J P Cowen Early Childhood Center – Erica Garza

g. May Election Update

Early voting is April 24 through May 2.

Election Day is May 6.

h. May Board meeting

Canvass Election

Swearing in of trustees

Election of officers

i. Summer Leadership Institute

Course descriptors and Session Planning/Selection sheet - available April 21.

Registration opens April 24.

Rooms are already reserved.

j.Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Campuses

12. Closed session: Discussion of superintendent applicants

13. Select superintendent finalist

14. Monthly Superintendent’s Eval Review

15. Adjourn