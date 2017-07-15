Agenda of Regular School Board Meeting, Monday, July 17

According to the following agenda, the Board of Trustees of the Sweetwater Independent School District will meet in a Regular session on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 5:30 PM at the Administration Building - 207 Musgrove St., Sweetwater, TX.

1. Preliminary Business

a. Call to Order

Presenter: Becky Jimenez

b. Invocation

2. Routine District Operations

a. Consent Agenda

1. Minutes

a. The Board will consider approval of minutes from the Regular Board Meeting held on June 19, 2017

2. Financial Statement

a. The Board will consider approval of the financial statement for June 2017...To read more, please see our print or online edition.