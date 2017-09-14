Aida Pantoja appointed new Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium Board member

According to a press release from Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium Board President Richard Smola, The, Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium is pleased to announce that the Nolan County Commissioners have appointed Aida Pantoja to serve on the Board for Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium.

The SMA selected Pantoja by unanimous vote to be presented to the County Commission for appointment and she was approved at the last Commissioners’ meeting...To see more, please refer to our print or online edition.