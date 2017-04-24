Allen says serving District 4 on SISD board would be an honor

Jeff Allen is excited to announce that he is running for election for the Sweetwater ISD School Board to represent District 4. When asked about why he is running for School Board, Mr. Allen responded, “We moved to Sweetwater ten years ago because we wanted our children to grow up in a genuine place. We chose Sweetwater because of the unity and spirit that has always been present. We committed here because we believe in it. I view the opportunity to serve on the School Board as a way to invest in this community and hopefully reengage Sweetwater residents in our schools.”

