The 2016 SHS (Sweetwater High School) Salsa Challenge was held last week in conjunction with SHS’s Homecoming activities. Pictured (from left) are SHS Principal Dr. Ron Morris; Class of 2006 alumni and Salsa Challenge judges Kendal Carrillo, Jessica McCann, Jacqueline Lopez, Felicia Salinas Tovar, Ben Edwards and Brittan Pittman; and SHS Assistant Principal Tecka Mobley.

Read more in print or in our e-edition.