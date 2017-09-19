Applause Alliance president visits O'Keefe production

Over the weekend, the SMA presented “Georgia O’Keefe” with Shirley Fancher playing the lead role in the one-woman show. New APPLAUSE Alliance President Sherie Alldredge visited the set of the Georgia O’Keefe production.

The production is a one-woman theatrical presentation on the famous artist who change the landscape of visual art in the 20 Century. Georgia O’Keefe is played by Shirley Fancher of Amarillo. Mrs. Fancher has professional and community theatre acting experience...To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.