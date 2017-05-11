APPLAUSE Announces Appreciation Awards

Special to The Reporter

Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium Board of Directors will host the annual APPLAUSE Appreciation Luncheon on Wednesday, May 17 at noon at the TSTC Banquet Room. Award recipients for 2016-2017 are Dodge Jones, Organizational Philanthropist; Margaret E. Bishop, Individual Philanthropist; Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Organizational Volunteers; Linda Hunter, Individual Volunteer.

Richard Smola, SMA Board President will emcee. Jan and Steve Smith, Philanthropists of the Year 2015-2016, will present the philanthropists awards. Jimmie Bender, Individual Volunteer of the year 2015-2016, will present the volunteer awards. Accepting for Holy Spirit Parish will be Aida Pantoja, organizational coordinator. Accepting the Dodge Jones Foundation Award will be Lawrence Gill.

Sweetwater Reporter and Nexstar will receive Media Sponsor awards. Additional APPLAUSE Appreciation recognition will go to Millie Lawrence and Danna Maberry, Social Contributions; Pat Hawley and Andy Vaselaar, Artistic Contributions; Greater Zion Baptist Church and Mt. Rose Baptist Church, Musical Contributions; John Kirgis, Technical Contributions; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Beautification Contributions.

Luncheon Event Sponsor is Pat and Barbara Gerald. Table Sponsors are First Financial Trust and Management, First Financial Bank, Ludlum Measurements, Robert and Jimmie Bender, Mila Gibson, Hispanic Leadership Council, Bill and Linda Hunter, Aida Pantoja, and Steve and Jan Smith.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Sweetwater High School students Riley Dodd and Bryson Rule as well as the combined Gospel Choirs of Greater Zion and Mt. Rose Baptist Churches. Ryan Strebeck, First United Methodist Church Pastor, will give the Invocation.

