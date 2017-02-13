APPLAUSE earns standing ovations

The ever-popular APPLAUSE Music Series kicked off its 2017 season at The Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium on Saturday night with the renowned gospel series, Lift Every Voice.

The evening was made possible by the corporate sponsor, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. The show was underwritten by BNSGF Railway Foundation. Emceed by APPLAUSE director Mila Gibson, the gospel music event showcased wide-ranging talents of the performers.

The churches represented for the evening were Mt. Rose Baptist and Greater Zion Churches of Sweetwater, as well as the New Mt. Zion Church from Colorado City.

Under the direction of Gospel Chorus director Robert Williams, the Lift Every Voice Gospel Choir kicked things off with rousing renditions of ”Oh Happy Day” and “Total Praise.”.

It was then time for the Mount Rose Youth Team, primary made up of children and teenagers to entertain the crowd with two gospel numbers, one of which, the stirring Hezekiah Walker song “Grateful,” had the crowd cheering. The youth choir performed under the direction of Hazel Pimpton.

The last act of the night consisted of Cris Brenham on piano, Kirk W. Nobles on trumpet and the internationally renowned Lyric Soprano NaGuanda Nobles on vocals. Nobles performed an operatic aria followed by spiritual numbers. Songs included “Lord How Come Me Here,” “Give Me Jesus,” “Just a Closer Walk,” Ev’rytime I Feel the Spirit, “Lord I Want To Be A Christian” and “Down By the Riverside,” which got the crowd on its feet.

