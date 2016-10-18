APPLAUSE Series celebrates our Western Heritage on November 5

SMA’s (Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium) APPLAUSE Series will celebrate our Western Heritage on Saturday, November 5, 2016 with a concert and art show.

The Western Heritage concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Auditorium, located at 500 Locust in Sweetwater. Guest artists for Western Heritage will be “Southwestern Pilgrimage and Friends,” a group comprised of six professional musicians from the Branson, Reno and Dallas areas.

