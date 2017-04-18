APPLAUSE series Música Latina coming May 6

The APPLAUSE Music Series concludes their third concert season with Musica Latina on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 pm at Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium.

Musica Latina has proven to be a very popular event the past two years. This year’s featured artists will be Anjelique and Sweet City Band and guest artist Jesus Daniel Hernandez, tenor from Washington, D.C. Musica Latina will be the day after Cinco di Mayo and celebrates the music and talents influenced by Latin cultures, especially that of Mexico.

Anjelique has been recognized on a national level as one of the top five female Tejano singers for several years. She and the Sweet City Band, led by her husband Sammy Alvarez, are known throughout the USA for their CD’s and videos, as well as being popular touring artists. Despite their national fame, the Alvarez family continues to live in their hometown of Sweetwater and make many contributions to our community. Sammy Alvarez is employed at Ludlum Measurements and Anjelique is a first grade teacher at Southwest Elementary School. Band member and son, Isaac Alvarez, attends Sweetwater High School where he played on the state competing Mustang football team. The Alvarez family is active at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish where Sammy and Anjelique lead a small group Bible study and faith sharing group.

Jesus Daniel Hernandez, a naturalized US citizen, was born in Mexico where he learned to love all kinds of music, including opera. He met APPLAUSE Director Mila Gibson when he was working at Iowa Beef Processing Plant in Amarillo. When Gibson heard there was a meat cutter at IBP who was from Mexico and sang opera while working, she tracked him down. Upon hearing his incredible voice, she cast him as a pirate in Pirates of Penzance and began hiring him to sing solos for concerts and outreach events. Hernandez joined the United States Army where he served in Afghanistan. While back at Fort Hood, Hernandez attended a concert by the famous Placido Domingo, had an opportunity to sing for him after the concert, and was eventually hired by Mr. Domingo to participate in the Artist program at the National Opera in Washington, D.C. He has gone on to have a wonderful classical and operatic singing career. He also sings mariachi and Mexican folk and popular music. He is coming to Sweetwater as a favor to his early mentor and supporter Mila Gibson.

Aida Pantoja, Event Chair, is once again organizing fundraising efforts and a reception of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex food for the reception following the concert.