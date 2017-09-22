APPLAUSE Series Season Four Opens October 7

The fourth season of the highly anticipated APPLAUSE Series is here.

According to a press release, Richard Smola, Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium Board President, announces the fourth season for the popular APPLAUSE Series. The season will present five concerts at the Auditorium and APPLAUSE Members will receive two tickets each to all of the concerts as well as invitations to parties and special events. Opening Night Dinner, held at Sweetwater Country Club, will be on Saturday, October 7 at 5:30 p.m. Millie Lawrence and Linda Hunter serve as Event Chairs. Other Committee members are Betty Martin, Sherie Alldredge, Gene Fox, and Mila Gibson. There is a cost per person and everyone is invited to attend if they meet the RSVP deadline by September 29. ..To read more , please refer to our print or online edition.