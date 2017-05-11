Area lakes to be stocked for summer

A fishing update of San Angelo stocking requests was given by City Manager, David Vela at this week’s City Hall meeting. Parks and Wildlife Development are busy stocking the area lakes.

Regarding 1.5 inch Largemouth Bass, 181,790 were requested at O.H. Ivie, 99,670 at E.V. Spence, 50,000 at New Ballinger, 31,600 at Winters-Elm Creek, 149,200 at Brady Creek, 169,800 at Twin Buttes, 146,600 at Oak Creek and 5,000 at Ascarate Lake.

Regarding 1.5 inch Hybrid Striped Bass, there were 55,965 requested at Red Bluff.

