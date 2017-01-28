Auditorium undergoes makeover with special memories (The King Once Rocked Sweetwater…Twice)

The National Landmark that is The Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium holds some unique memories. As the auditorium undergoes renovations this year, certain historical events such as Elvis Presley performing here hold special memories for some Sweetwater residents. If those renovated walls could only talk.

Elvis has left the building. And the King of rock’n’roll has been gone from the building that is Auditorium since 1955. But the sonic reverberations of that era still echo. (See story remainder in Friday Edition, Jan. 27, and E-Edition of The Sweetwater Reporter.)