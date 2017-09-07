BEST Robotics to Kick Off Saturday
Thursday, September 7, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
Big Country BEST Robotics will mark the start of its 2017 competition with a kickoff event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
The event, held at The Center at Texas State Technical College, will give students a glimpse into this year's contest objectives.
"This is where we'll reveal this year's game challenge," said Richard Smola of Ludlum Measurements, who is serving as co-hub director of Big Country BEST Robotics. "They'll see the scenarios and learn how their robot will need to perform."...To read moe, please refer to our print or online edition.
Category: