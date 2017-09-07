BEST Robotics to Kick Off Saturday

Big Country BEST Robotics will mark the start of its 2017 competition with a kickoff event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event, held at The Center at Texas State Technical College, will give students a glimpse into this year's contest objectives.

"This is where we'll reveal this year's game challenge," said Richard Smola of Ludlum Measurements, who is serving as co-hub director of Big Country BEST Robotics. "They'll see the scenarios and learn how their robot will need to perform."...To read moe, please refer to our print or online edition.