BEST Robotics to Kick Off Saturday

Big Country BEST Robotics will mark the start of its 2017 competition with a kickoff event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event, held at The Center at Texas State Technical College, will give students a glimpse into this year's contest objectives.

"This is where we'll reveal this year's game challenge," said Richard Smola of Ludlum Measurements, who is serving as co-hub director of Big Country BEST Robotics. "They'll see the scenarios and learn how their robot will need to perform."

Students will also go over contest rules and pick up their robot-building supplies at the event.

"We give them everything that they need," Smola said. "Plywood, PVC, wire -- everything they need to build a robot. Supplies like motors and programming tools are reused each year. These are middle school and high school students, and they all receive their supplies to start building on the same day."

Texas State Technical College partners with Ludlum Measurements to co-sponsor the Big Country BEST Robotics program, with Ludlum leading the event this year and TSTC supplying the venue and event volunteers.

