Bill that fines police for not reporting shootings revived

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas House has quietly reconsidered and passed a bill placing new accountability measures on police departments reporting when an officer kills a civilian.

Lawmakers late Wednesday night voted 71-70 against a measure requiring the state attorney general to investigate law enforcement agencies that failed to report officer-related deaths or injuries.

But the House subsequently passed a motion to reconsider and approved the bill Thursday morning in seconds, with no debate and few lawmakers even paying close attention.

Law enforcement is already required to submit reports about officer-related deaths, but the new bill imposes fines of $10,000 for failure to do so. Agencies could have been fined an additional $1,000 a day for failing to comply.

According to The Washington Post, Texas police fatally shot 82 people last year.