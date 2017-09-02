Blackwell crushes Paint Rock

Blackwell 58,

Paint Rock 0

After just one quarter, Blackwell led Paint Rock 50-0 at Blackwell.

The Hornets tacked on a second-period TD and two-point conversion before the game was called at halftime on Friday night due to the 45-point rule.

Blackwell had six players score. Hunter Clark and Cameron Coldiron each had one receiving touchdown and another rushing, while Joe Sanchez, Junior Guia and Kyler Walls also ran for touchdowns and Michael Lowry returned a kickoff for a TD. Walls kicked three PATs and Guia two.

Brandon Brinkman threw for two TDs and completed all three of his passes.

Sanchez had nine tackles, Cade McKee eight, Nathan-iel Shipman six, Coldiron five, Lowry four and Guia and Devon Clower three.

Guia recovered a fumble for Blackwell. Clark and Walls had two tackles and Caden Reed one. The last TD was a Brinkman 18-yard pass to Coldiron with 7:42 left in the second period.