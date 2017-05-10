Blackwell duo is setting records en route to state meet

Setting a school record, of course, is an impressive accomplishment.

But breaking the old rec-ord again and again is even more impressive. That’s what Abbigail Sorrells and Jordan Jones of Blackwell have done this year while also qualifying for the Class 1A state meet in Austin.

Sorrells, a senior, has set records the past two years and not just at Blackwell, where as a junior she took down a 23-year-old mark in the girls 100-meter hurdles.

Sorrells, at least at the 1A level, is simply the best in the state right now — and has been since she set a new state record (15.69) in the event at the 2016 meet.

Not bad for your first state meet — and for some-one who didn’t compete in hurdles until high school.

This year, Sorrells has a personal-best of 15.31, and she qualified for the state meet with a winning time of 15.48 at the regional meet — which was an incredible 1.10 seconds faster than her closest competitor.