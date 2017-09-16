Blackwell makes it 3 in a row

BLACKWELL — After three games, the Blackwell football team has just six quarters to show for its season. That’s a good thing, as all three games ended at halftime because the Hornets — who on Friday beat Woodson 66-6 — led by the 45-point mercy rule in six-man.

Brandon Brinkman had three rushing touchdowns and threw for two TDs, the first to Cameron Coldiron and the other to Kyler Walls. Coldiron also had two rushing touchdowns. Brinkman was 4-of-5 passing for 62 yards. Coldiron was the top rusher with 92 yards on three carries; Brinkman ran for 62 on his three rushes.

Junior Guia and Hunter Clark also ran for TDs and Guia kicked 6-of-10 PATs.

Coldiron accounted for most of the passing yardage with 52 on his two catches, while Walls and Clark also had receptions.

Brinkman, Coldiron and Nathaniel Ship-man all had fumble recoveries. Joe Sanchez had a team-high six tackles, while Clark had five, Shipman four and Devin Clower and Guia three apiece.

Blackwell goes for four in a row when it hosts Rotan this Friday at 7:30 p.m.