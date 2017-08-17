Blackwell may be much improved

Excitement will be pretty high in Blackwell this year because the Hornets did not lose a single player to graduation after going 6-4 last season and will have eight returning players who have won all-district honors. The list includes QB Brandon Brinkman, who as a fresh-man was newcomer of the year in District 7-1A, Division II. Brinkman was one of many young players who managed to thrive this past season when Blackwell had no seniors.

Head coach Clint Lowry said the potential for a good season is there if the Hor-nets can stay healthy. “(The players) have been doing a really good job so far,” he said this week. “The kids are working hard. I like what I’ve seen from all of them.”

The Hornets had a total of 26 players as of Monday, compared to 15 last year. That’s the most Blackwell has had on its roster for Lowry, in his sixth year as the team’s coach. About half will play for the varsity.

