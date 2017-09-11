Blackwell wins by shutout again for h’coming

Blackwell won its homecoming game Saturday with an easy 54-0 win over Brookesmith. It has outscored foes 112-0 in two games.

Blackwell got on the scoreboard with 7:20 left in the first quarter on a 19-yard pass from QB Brandon Brinkman to Hunter Clark. Junior Guia’s first of six PATs made it 8-0, and the rout was on as the Hornets led 38-0 by the start of Period 2 en route to mercy-rule win.

Brinkman was 3-of-4 passing for 39 yards and also threw a 9-yard TD pass to Orrin Simmons. Clark also scored on a 66-yard punt return for Blackwell. Guia recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD. Cameron Coldiron scored twice, on a 44-yard punt return and a 7-yard run, and Joe Sanchez had a 41-yard TD run.

Sanchez had eight tackles, while Guia had six tackles and a fumble recovery and Clark intercepted a pass.