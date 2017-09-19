Blood drive in Sweetwater is scheduled September 27

A community blood drive will take place at First Financial Bank on Wednesday, September 27. The Meek Blood Center bloodmobile will be there to accept blood donations from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“There is no substitute for blood. Our volunteer donors provide 100% of the blood that is used for patient care in 17 area hospitals,” said Frances Baker, donor recruiter.” “Blood donors give the precious gift of life, which allows someone to have another birthday, another anniversary or another holiday with family and friends,” Baker continued.

Those who have eligibility questions may call 325-670-2880. For the latest news and updates follow us at facebook.com/meekbloodcenter.