Board of Trustees of the ISD to meet

The Board of Trustees of the Sweetwater Independent School District will meet in a regular session on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the ISD Administration Building - 207 Musgrove St., Sweetwater, TX. During the meeting, the Board may deliberate or act on any of the subjects listed below for the convenience of the Board. Below is the agenda:

AGENDA OF REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

The Board of Trustees

Sweetwater Independent School District

1. Call to Order

2. Resolutions

Academic UIL (ER, SIS, SMS) Choir, SHS Robotics

3. Career and Technical Education Presentation

Presenter: Janell Martin

4. Consent Agenda

a. Minutes of February I3, 2017 Special called meeting

b. Minutes of February 23, 2017 Regular meeting

c. February 2017 Financial Statement

d. Investment Statement

5. Consideration and possible approval oflnsuuctional Materials Allotment and TEKS Certification for 2017-2018

6. Consideration and possible approval ofDECA students and sponsors trip to International Competition.

7. Policy Update 107, affecting local policies:

CDC(LOCAL): OTHER REVENUES -GIFTS AND SOLICITATIONS

CJ(LOCAL): CONTRACTED SERVICES

DC(LOCAL): EMPLOYMENT PRACTICES

DEE(LOCAL): COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS -EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENT

DFAA(LOCAL): PROBATIONARY CONTRACTS - SUSPENSIONffERMINATION DURING CONTRACT DFBA(LOCAL): TERM CONTRACTS - SUSPENSIONffERMINATION DURING CONTRACT

DFCA(LOCAL): CONTINUING CONTRACTS -SUSPENSIONffERMINATION

FEA(LOCAL): ATTENDANCE -COMPULSORY ATTENDANCE

FFA(LOCAL): STUDENT WELFARE- WELLNESS AND HEALTH SERVICES

FJ(LOCAL): STUDENT FUNDRAISING

GE(LOCAL): RELATIONS WITH PARENT ORGANIZATIONS

8. Consideration and possible approval of the Superintendent's recommendations for Personnel changes.

New Hires/Resignations/RetirementsfTerminations

9. Superintendent's Report

a. Report on other personnel changes

b. Tax Collections

c. February bills

d. Enrollment

e. Finance Bill update

f Update on the new JP Cowen building

10. Monthly Superintendent Evaluation review

11. Adjourn