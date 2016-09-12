BREAKING: Major fatality on I-20 claims lives

DPS is currently working a fatal crash on IH-20, near mile post 251, on the Eastbound side. The crash is East of Sweetwater in Nolan County. The Eastbound lanes are closed and traffic is currently being re-routed on the Northside service road. Westbound lanes are open.

One person was flown to Hendrick Medical Center and the remaining injured were transported to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater. Currently there are two dead.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. with five vehicles involved. A truck tractor/semi-trailer was traveling West on IH-20 when the vehicle veered into the center median and through the cable system. The truck entered the eastbound lanes of IH-20 and struck a total of three vehicles. Two other vehicles sustained cable and/or debris damage only.

More information, including names, will be provided as soon as possible. Crash is under investigation.