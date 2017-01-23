Brenham, of Dallas, to perform Feb. 4 at SMA

Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium will host the APPLAUSE Music Series’ annual LIFT EVERY VOICE Concert on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 pm. Featured on piano will be Cris Brenham of Dallas, Texas.

According to Cris Brenham, “Introspection is the genius of new sounds.” As CEO of sirC Productions, Brenham focuses on marketing his music producing and songwriting expertise along with arranging, freelance keyboarding and direction industry leading artists. The eclectic creations of Cris Brenham transcend one genre of music. He is a keyboardist with Pop Soul group, Kirk Thurmond and the Millennials and has performed for Country Pop artist, Johnny Cooper. He also produced and keyboarded for the R& B group Raphael and Ivory Jean while co-producing for Reuben Lael’s “Heart of the Matter” EP.