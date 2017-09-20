Brief Commission meeting yields long-range financial forecast

The City Commission of the City of Sweetwater, Texas, met in regular session on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall, 200 E. 4th Street, Sweetwater.

The meeting was short, lasting only five to ten minutes. Ordinances were read into the County record. The first edict was read was for the Commission to adopt the 2017-2018 Budget. This was approved by the Commission and was the second and final reading of the ordinance.

The second ordinance read was an appropriations ordinance for the 2017- 2018 budget. This was approved by the Commission and was also the second and final reading of the ordinance.

