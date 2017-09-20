Brief Commission meeting yields long-range financial forecast

The City Commission of the City of Sweetwater, Texas, met in regular session on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission Room of the City Hall, 200 E. 4th Street, Sweetwater.

The meeting was short, lasting only five to ten minutes. Ordinances were read into the County record. The first edict was read was for the Commission to adopt the 2017-2018 Budget. This was approved by the Commission and was the second and final reading of the ordinance.

The second ordinance read was an appropriations ordinance for the 2017- 2018 budget. This was approved by the Commission and was also the second and final reading of the ordinance.

The last ordinance referred to amending the budget for fiscal year beginning October 1, 2016 and ending September 30, 2017. This was the second and final reading.

The ordinance amends the current year budget, which ends on September 30, 2017. As the budget year progresses, things change within the scope of the budget, and those changes need to be approved by the Commission at the end of the year. The Commission will do the same thing next year for the fiscal year 2018 budget, as well.

The bottom line is that every budget needs to be amended to reflect what actually happens in any given fiscal year. That amendment takes place for the current budget, and the Commission approves the fiscal year 2018 budget as well. The Commission opened up to a public hearing and held a first reading on the ordinance on the proposed tax rate of $0.497423 (cents) per $100 valuation for Tax Year 2017.

Following this, the public comments and receipt of petitions portion of the meeting opened. At this time, anyone will be allowed to speak on any matter other than personnel matters or matters under litigation, for length of time not to exceed three minutes. No Commission/Board discussion or action may take place on a matter until such matter has been placed on an agenda and posted in accordance with law - Government Code, 551.042.} There were no public comments offered at this time. as there were no public comments, the public hearing portion of the meeting thus closed.