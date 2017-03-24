Bright minds light way in darkness

The Board of Trustees of the Sweetwater Independent School District met in regular session on Thursday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting began in a dramatic manner. Due to high winds in the area, the meeting was anything but regular. Power was knocked out. Thus, began the meeting in the dark.

The resolutions were read aloud and handed out in the natural light of the sun lit lobby. The honors were read by individual board members and each child’s name was read aloud. Those receiving the honors for Academic excellence in UIL were East Ridge Elementary, Sweetwater Intermediate School, Sweetwater Middle School, Sweetwater Choir-solo and ensemble qualifiers, and the Sweetwater High School robotics team.

