Brownwood rallies to stop Sweetwater in second half

The Sweetwater boys basketball team hit Brownwood with a 14-1 run early to wipe out an early nine-point deficit and lead 18-14 early in the second period of Friday’s District 5-4A road game against the Lions. The Mus-tangs also led 29-26 at half-time after a 3-pointer by Tristan Longoria.

But the third quarter was won by Brownwood 14-5 to open a 40-34 lead, and the Lions never trailed again en route to a 56-49 win. Second-place Brownwood is 3-1 in district, two games ahead of the next-best mark that belongs to Sweetwater (1-3), as well as Big Spring — which lost Friday to first-place Wylie — and Snyder.

Sweetwater will host Big Spring on Tuesday, then visits Snyder in another big matchup this Friday.