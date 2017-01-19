Brunson to join Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame

Doyle Brunson, who was a high school basketball and track star at Sweetwater before later making his mark as a world-class poker player, is among a diverse class that will be inducted into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame in Abilene later this year.

Brunson, 83, currently lives in Las Vegas. Because of ill health, the Longworth native will probably not be able to attend but will provide a video acceptance. The 16th annual banquet is set for May 1 at the Abilene Convention Center. (See story remainder in Thursday and E-Edition of The Sweetwater Reporter.)