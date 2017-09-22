Brush fire near Maryneal; no injuries

A brush fire sparked yesterday near Maryneal. at around 4:30 p.m.

The fire burned over 220 acres.

Members of the Sweetwater and Snyder Fire Department were sent to the scene and enduring the near triple-digit temperatures, the firefighters were able to bring the fire down in a few hours.

Roscoe, Nolan County, Lake Sweetwater, Blackwell and Bronte volunteer fire departments also responded.

The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office brought drinks and sandwiches for the emergency units.

By nine p.m. the fire had put been out...To see more, please refer to our print or edition.