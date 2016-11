EASTLAND — Having the ability to close the deal is essential to winning.

Sweetwater High School was unable to do that Tuesday in Game 2 of its bi-district volleyball match when the Lady Mustangs — after losing 25-22 in Game 1 — led Burkburnett, 24-22, and were serving for the game to even the match at 1-1.

