Burn ban in effect

Nolan County Commissioners approved carryover of a burn ban during their Jan. 23 meeting until further notice.

Commissioner Doug Alexander said he made the motion after checking with Sweetwater Fire Chief Grant Madden about field conditions.

“There is moisture in the ground, but the top or ground layer is extremely dry because of the winds.” Alexander said.

Farmers utilize burning when they are cleaning their property of debris and overgrowth, Alexander said.

With current winds as prevalent as it is, there is risk of fire spreading to neighboring properties and getting out of control, Alexander said.

Commissioners will review and likely take action on the burn ban during their Feb. 13 meeting, Alexander said.