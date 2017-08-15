Chamber Nominations Open

The Chamber is accepting nominations for the 2017 Outstanding Young Citizen, 2017 Outstanding Female Citizen, 2017 Outstanding Male Citizen, and 2017 Business of the Year. The winners will be announced at the 2017 Chamber Banquet on September 25, 2017.

The Outstanding Young Citizen award shall go to the person (male or female) who is between the ages of 21 and 40 during the year for which the award is given. This person, who in the opinion of the committee, shall have contributed to the welfare and advancement of Sweetwater through community activity, and who has demonstrated a high degree of ability in his/her chosen occupation. Consideration should also be given to those who have been actively involved in their church...To read more, please see our print or online edition.