Chamber will show “Smurfs The Lost Village” for the monthly movie night tomorrow evening

Saturday August 26th join the Sweetwater Chamber of Commerce for a free movie night. This months movie night feature is “Smurfs The Lost Village”. Movie night will be held in the Sweetwater Reporter parking lot at 112 West Pecan St. at 9:00 to 11:00 in the evening. By request of The Chamber please bring your lawn chairs, blankets and mosquito spray. There will be free popcorn and water provided by The Chamber.