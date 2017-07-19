Charity begins at home with Clothes Closet held by First United Methodist Church

Written in the Bible, within the book of Deuteronomy, there is a passage (verse 15;7-8) that reads: “If among you, one of your brothers should become poor, in any of your towns within your land that the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not harden your heart or shut your hand against your poor brother, but you shall open your hand to him and lend him sufficient for his need, whatever it may be.”

With this kind thought in mind, The First United Methodist Church, locat-ed at 309 Cedar, has opened up their clothes closet for all needy people. The FUMC Clothes Closet is free and open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.; on the same days and hours Brown Bags are given. Enter through the North door. Clothes are free to any-one in need.

Donations of clothing that is gently used and cleaned are accepted.

The Clothes Closet is the brain-child of the late Joe Bentele and his wife Jana and continues on to honor their Christian kindness. Director Karan Bergstrom has been running the program to clothe the needy for nearly ten years with her staff of volunteers.