Charity begins at home with Clothes Closet held by First United Methodist Church

Written in the Bible, within the book of Deuteronomy, there is a passage (verse 15;7-8) that reads: “If among you, one of your brothers should become poor, in any of your towns within your land that the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not harden your heart or shut your hand against your poor brother, but you shall open your hand to him and lend him sufficient for his need, whatever it may be.”

With this kind thought in mind, The First United Methodist Church, located at 309 Cedar, has opened up their clothes closet for all needy people. The FUMC Clothes Closet is free and open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.; on the same days and hours Brown Bags are given. Enter through the North door. Clothes are free to anyone in need.

